Hurricane Fiona: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
It's best to call ahead if you're even thinking of heading anywhere this weekend
P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization has elevated its emergency planning with Hurricane Fiona expected to hit the Island overnight Friday into Saturday.
Here's what is open and closed on the Island so far.
Outages
There are no power outages to report at this time. This page will be updated with the latest information as the hurricane makes landfall.
Health
The Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday. This is due to a lack of staffing.
Travel and transit
High winds Friday evening through Sunday morning may affect travel over the Confederation Bridge. Drivers are advised to check for restrictions on the bridge before making travel plans.
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all Wood Islands-Caribou sailings on Saturday and is warning that service on MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 may be disrupted on Friday.
Community
A number of festivals and major events planned for the weekend have been cancelled.
