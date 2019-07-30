Good Friday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, April 15, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.
Good Friday is a statutory holiday on P.E.I.
Many businesses will be closed Friday in recognition of Good Friday, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.
Here's a list of what's open and closed among some of the Island's main businesses and public services. Several restaurants will be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead and check.
Most businesses will have regular hours on Saturday.
- COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Slemon Park and Borden-Carleton are closed.
- All schools are closed.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed on Friday but will have regular hours Saturday.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed Friday but will have regular hours Saturday.
- Some Murphy's Pharmacy locations — including Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford — are open with reduced hours Friday.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Friday but open Saturday.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Friday but will have regular business hours on Saturday.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed Friday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Friday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday will be picked up Saturday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Friday, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail.