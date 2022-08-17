Gold Cup Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Some streets in Charlottetown will be closed during the Gold Cup Parade, which begins Friday at 10 .a.m. (goldcupparade.ca)

Many people in Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. will get this Friday off for Gold Cup Day, making up for the holiday others enjoyed the first Monday in August.

The Gold Cup Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of North River Road and McGill Avenue. It continues south to Brighton Road, then Euston Street. It turns right on Great George Street, right on Grafton Street, then down Queen Street to Water Street.

Here's some of what will be open and closed:

Charlottetown municipal offices are closing early, but Summerside municipal offices are open.

Access PEI locations in Queens and Kings counties are closed, but locations in Prince County are open.

Island Waste Management will observe its regular schedule for the collection of bins.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

Murphy's Queen Street Food Market is open regular hours.

The Morell Co-op is open regular hours.

The Wellington Co-op is open regular hours.

Foodland in Charlottetown is open regular hours.

Foodland in Bloomfield is open regular hours.

The O'Leary Co-op is open regular hours.

The Souris Co-op is open regular hours.

The Tignish Co-op is open regular hours.

No Frills in Stratford is open regular hours.

Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown is open regular hours.

Panda Mart in Charlottetown is open regular hours.

Topfresh Asian Grocery Store is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open regular hours.

Royalty Crossing mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours, though individual stores may close during the parade.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

Provincial libraries in Prince County will be open. Libraries in Kings and Queens counties are closing.

Canada Post will have regular delivery.

T3 Transit

There are temporary changes to the T3 Transit schedule for the morning of the Gold Cup Parade.

Route 1: No service between 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Route 2: No service between 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Route 3: No service between 8:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Route 5: No service in the morning. Service begins at 1:20 p.m. at the Confederation Centre.

Route 9 (Cornwall): No changes to the morning schedule. Note that the noon run will leave Charlottetown Mall at 1 p.m.

Stratford: No service after 8:15 a.m. Note: There will be a lunch-hour bus to Stratford leaving at 12:45 p.m.

East Collector: Last morning run to Queen Elizabeth Hospital from Confederation Centre is 7:45 a.m. Next available drop-off and pick-up at QEH is at 2 p.m.

North Collector: There will be no service to the airport from Charlottetown Mall at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Note changes to routes 1, 2 and 3 if you plan on transferring.)

East Royalty: No changes.

Mount Herbert: There will be no service on Aug. 16.

County Line Express: There will be no changes for the 6:25 a.m. departure from the Confederation Centre Box Office on Queen Street. The 7:45 a.m. departure from the Confederation Centre Box Office will remain the same as scheduled.

