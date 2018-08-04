Aug. 6 holiday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Monday, Aug. 6, is a holiday in many parts of the country, but not everyone on P.E.I. gets the day off.

Federal government employees get the day off, but not all provincial and municipal employees do.

Most provincial and municipal employees, including those in Charlottetown, work on Aug. 6 but get Aug. 17 off instead — the date of the Gold Cup Parade.

In Summerside, city hall offices are closed but all other city office locations will be open, including Credit Union Place.

Many other businesses and services will remain open and on regular hours Aug. 6.

Here is a list of what is open and closed:

Federal government offices are closed.

Provincial and municipal offices are open in Charlottetown. City hall offices are closed in Summerside.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have regular collection.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

Murphy's Queen Street Food Market is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.

Provincial libraries in Prince County will be closed. Libraries in Kings and Queens counties will be open Monday, but closed on Aug. 17.

