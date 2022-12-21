What's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on P.E.I.

This year Christmas Day falls on a Sunday.

Many Prince Edward Island businesses and services will be closed Dec. 25 and Boxing Day.

Some businesses will also be closed or have reduced hours on Dec. 24.

It's best to call ahead before you leave to confirm if they're open or closed.

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, but some pharmacies will be open. (Joelene Huber)

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services: