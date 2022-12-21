What's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on P.E.I.
Many stores and services will be closed on Christmas Day and most don't reopen until Dec. 27.
Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year
This year Christmas Day falls on a Sunday.
Many Prince Edward Island businesses and services will be closed Dec. 25 and Boxing Day.
Some businesses will also be closed or have reduced hours on Dec. 24.
It's best to call ahead before you leave to confirm if they're open or closed.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:
- Provincial offices, including Access P.E.I. locations will close Dec. 24 at noon and reopen Dec. 27.
- All P.E.I. Liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27 with regular hours.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be open until 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27 with regular hours.
- Slemon Park and Park Street COVID-19 testing sites will be open Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
- All COVID-19 testing sites and booking lines for testing and vaccines will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and 27.
- Municipal offices in Summerside will be closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, reopening at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.
- Municipal offices in Charlottetown will be closed at noon on Dec. 23, reopening Dec. 28 for regular hours.
- Atlantic Superstores will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. They will reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 27.
- Sobeys stores will all be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. On Dec. 24, Sobeys stores will close at 5 p.m.
- All Murphy's Pharmacy locations will be closed Christmas Day. Some, including Cornwall, Kensington, Stratford, Parkdale, Queen Street, Kinlock and West Royalty will be open on Boxing Day, and hours will vary depending on the location.
- Confederation Court Mall will close Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and reopen on Dec. 27 for regular hours. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, will be closed on Christmas Day, and reopen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- The Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 403 University Ave. and 675 University Ave., Summerside's Country Fair Mall and Kinlock Plaza will be open Dec. 24, 25 and 26. Hours will vary depending on the location.
- Lawtons Drugs locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but will reopen on Boxing Day. Hours will vary depending on location.
- Royalty Crossing, the former Charlottetown Mall, will close Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and will reopen on Dec. 27 at 9 a.m.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries will close at noon on Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
- All Island Waste Management Corporation collections will proceed as normal through the holidays.
- IWMC drop-off centres will close Dec. 24 at 12:30 p.m. They will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, and will reopen Dec. 27 for regular hours.
- T3 Transit city transit will not be operating on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. On Dec. 24, it will be operating, but some schedules have changed, so check the website. Rural transit will not operate from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26.
- Canada Post will not have regular collection or delivery of mail Dec. 25 to Dec. 27. Postal outlets in franchise locations may be open according to the host business's hours of service.