Open and shut: Easter closures include COVID-19 sites, schools, offices, stores

The Easter long weekend is bringing changes to COVID-19 testing site and vaccine clinic hours on Prince Edward Island.

They are as follows:

Friday, April 2: Testing sites and vaccination clinics across the province are closed, and the vaccine appointment phone lines will not be staffed.

Saturday: Regular hours for testing sites at Slemon Park in Summerside and Park Street in Charlottetown. Regular hours for vaccination clinics and vaccine appointment phone lines.

Sunday: Regular hours for testing sites at Slemon Park in Summerside and Park Street in Charlottetown.

Monday: Testing sites in O'Leary and Montague are closed. Regular hours for all other testing sites, as well as for vaccination clinics and vaccine appointment phone lines.

Outside the COVID-19 world, the long weekend brings many closures over the next four days.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for Good Friday and for Easter Sunday and Monday, for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

Schools are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices, as well as the offices of utilities such as Maritime Electric, are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Malls, stand-alone retailers and grocery stores will be closed Good Friday but will have regular hours Saturday. Many retailers normally open on Sundays will be closed for Easter Sunday; call ahead to check if you are unsure.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed Friday but open Saturday.

Some pharmacy locations will open for limited hours on Good Friday. Call ahead to check if picking up prescriptions. Or click here to see hours for Murphy's locations across the Island.

Restaurants may choose to be open; you should call ahead to verify.

Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday has been moved to Saturday.

T3 Transit and County Line Express will not be operating Good Friday. T3 Transit will not be operating on Sunday, either, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday and Monday.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed Good Friday.

Canada Post will not be delivering mail and post offices will be closed on Friday and Monday.

