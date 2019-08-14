Ontario man killed in single vehicle collision on P.E.I.

An Ontario man died following a single vehicle collision on P.E.I. Tuesday evening.

In a news release, RCMP said the man died from injuries suffered in a collision on Route 145 in Prince County.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and Alberton Fire Department and Island EMS also responded to the scene.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to Prince County Hospital where he later died, police said.

Route 145 was closed for approximately an hour while emergency personnel and investigators were on scene, and the investigation continues.

