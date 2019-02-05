Ontario man banished from P.E.I.

An Ontario man recently convicted in a string of offences has been banished from P.E.I. as part of his probation order.

Brian Mark Clarke, 36, of Kitchener, was convicted on charges including theft, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, flight from police and possession of stolen property.

Clarke's probation order included paying restitution to some of his victims, as well as the following condition.

"You are to relocate within seven days from the province of Prince Edward Island and you must have written approval in advance from Probation Services to return to the province."

The order is in effect for two years.

Crown Prosecutor Jeff MacDonald noted the condition is unusual.

"Judge [John] Douglas … did not use the term banishment but my perspective is that is the ultimate effect of the condition of probation," MacDonald wrote in an email to CBC News.

Clarke's removal from P.E.I. was part of a joint submission from the Crown and defence.

