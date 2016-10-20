Security issues nix online voting for P.E.I. election

With a relatively short campaign and a four-day weekend just before voting day, time is short for mailing in ballots for the P.E.I. election, but Elections P.E.I. says online voting is not the solution.

The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots was Tuesday. Elections P.E.I. is now sending out ballots, and they will have to be returned to Elections P.E.I. by noon on election day, April 23, for them to count.

Operations manager Paul Alan said Elections P.E.I. considered online voting options, but determined there is too much risk of voting fraud. Mail-in ballots, he said, provide security options that are not available online.

"We have your signature, we have your ID. We mail you a ballot, you fill it out, you have to sign a security envelope to send it back and we match up the signatures when they come back here to make sure it was you that actually voted," said Alan.

"If we were to assign you an electronic voting opportunity if you're away, we don't know that it's actually you that's pushing that button to vote. Even though we may send a security PIN of some sort, you still don't know who's on the other end of that computer making that selection."

Alan said auditors flagged the security risks after online voting was tested during the 2016 electoral reform plebiscite.

Given challenges caused by the Easter weekend, Alan said the safest option for ballots is to use express post or courier.

