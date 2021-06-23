Online drama festival gets standing ovation from P.E.I. students and teachers

The P.E.I. Student Drama Festival took to the stage virtually in 2021, with class performances professionally filmed and edited and then posted online.

Usually students from across the Island would rehearse their play or skit at school, and then finish up with a public performance on a professional stage with sets and lights, such as at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

The character Max plays the recorder and dreams of being able to play hockey. (St. Jean Elementary )

Last year's school drama festival was cancelled because of COVID-19.

This year, 203 students from grades 3 to 11, from nine schools across the Island put together 24 productions that are now available online.

Professional support

Classes also had in-person support from theatre professionals from across the Island, helping to replace some of what they missed by not performing at a theatre.

"I think originally it was like, OK, we can still do this, but of course it's going to be very different," said choreographer Julia Sauvé, who worked with students at St. Jean Elementary in Charlottetown.

"The process is pretty much the same in terms of rehearsing a story and bringing it to life. But then how it was presented was very different."

Julia Sauvé congratulates the students on winning the top prizes in the student drama festival. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Sauvé said videotaping the performances did mean the students missed out on some elements of a live performance.

"There is that, in terms of getting the applause and the standing ovation," Sauvé said.

"But I think that even if you're using the classroom as the stage, you're still going through a similar process of learning, rehearsing, then adding all the pieces, the sets, the props, the costumes and performing it."

In the play, Max climbs up the beanstalk and has a great adventure. (St. Jean Elementary )

Sauvé said she was impressed by the range of performances, and by the fact that the drama festival happened, despite COVID-19.

"I've got to hand it to the Department of Education, this was pretty much unprecedented for these times, and they made it happen," Sauvé said.

"They gave all of the students on the Island such a gift, to still be able to do it."

All of the students at St. Jean stood in the doorway and cheered and clapped as the winners walked past with their trophies. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Cheering in hallways

For the top prize winners from St. Jean Elementary in Charlottetown, their standing ovation came in the hallways of the school, after the announcement was made that they had won the two top prizes.

Music teacher Leah Ellis started creating the production with the Grade 3/4 class in March, and said it was a lot of work, but worth it.

"I love going up on stage, and I love the audience and being in the moment with your audience. I knew that we were going to miss that," Ellis said.

"But you have to look at it as an opportunity to be creative, and to work with artists. And we really took that and said, 'OK, how can we make this work and how can we tell our story in a different way?'"

Music teacher Leah Ellis said she is grateful that she and the students will have the video of the production to remember the experience, along with their trophies and certificates. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Ellis said having a professional artist come into the school to handle the recording and editing was crucial to the process.

"Without that, it would have been very onerous for me to go in and do all that editing, something that's not necessarily my wheelhouse," Ellis said.

Ellis said there were also the ongoing challenges of staying safe at school during the pandemic.

"There were a lot of hoops to jump through this year, and a lot of changing your practices, and sort of being OK with being uncomfortable, or being OK with change," Ellis said.

"I think that doing theatre, and putting on plays is playing and exploring with that anyway. So I think everybody has made the best of what the circumstances are this year and we should be proud of that."

Sweet success

The students celebrated with ice cream sundaes, and the sweet feeling of success.

"I'm very proud and it's really cool to be number one," said Idress Al Rashdan, who was one of the narrators for the production.

"I was kind of nervous at first, and then I was like, I got this and it was really good," said Kiram Altarshan, who was also a narrator.

The students celebrated with ice cream sundaes, and the sweet feeling of success of being number one. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"We kind of all worked together," Angela Stelmashchuk said.

"I still can't believe that we got awarded as the best play."

Ellis said she hopes these students will get a chance to perform live, whenever that is possible again.

Ellis said having a professional artist come into the school to handle the recording and editing was crucial to the process. (St. Jean Elementary )

"I would love for them to have that experience," Ellis said.

"It would add in an element of immediacy. There's something about being on stage and knowing this is the one time, and that feeling of being in the moment, is like nothing else."

