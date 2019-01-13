Islanders share their tips for buying and selling online

Many Islanders are turning to selling their excess things online on sites like Kijiji as well as Facebook — there are dozens of Facebook pages for buying and selling on P.E.I.

I asked Islanders via Facebook for their tips for online selling.

The cheap stuff was the most hassles. — Richard Leigh Turner

"A clear photo is a must — something creative to catch people's eye. I browse the ads on social media, never know the goodies you may find," responded Lisa Jeanne Freeman of Souris, P.E.I.

Amanda Axworthy agrees.

"Good pictures and details are needed in the ad and a willingness to find a place and time that works for both." She said she has had good luck selling household items and unique things, but less luck selling clothing.

"And the stuff that did sell went for very little money almost to the point it wasn't worth the time of working out a meeting spot to make the sale," Axworthy said.

'Always check first'

"Do some homework on the price," is Daniel Cousins' advice for sellers, especially of technology. "You can check refurbish-er sites to see how much they will pay for something and start your price around that."

Facebook has its own buying and selling hub, called Marketplace. (Facebook Marketplace)

He also reminded buyers to beware of an item's condition before they pay.

"Remember if it is not what they said or pictured, don't buy it — always check it first."

Rosemary Compton of Charlottetown points out a common problem: no-shows.

"Specify no long holds, if someone wants to buy something suggest e-transfer. I find people say they want something, you set up a time to meet, and they don't show up."

'State your prices are firm'

Richard Leigh Turner of Charlottetown said he resells new items and used tools on Facebook, and has a comprehensive list of tips based on his experience.

'Remember if it is not what they said or pictured don't buy it,' advises Daniel Cousins. (CBC)

"Set clear times for pickup. Have a clean porch or front room to do deals in so people aren't all through your house. Keep your driveway and steps clean and salted in winter. If you are doing a lot or selling higher-value items, look at a video surveillance system — some home insurance will discount for having it," Turner wrote.

Charlottetown police set up a safe exchange zone in front of the police station in 2017 just for people buying and selling items online to carry out exchanges with an extra layer of security.

"I see people using the spot quite often," said Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell, noting he has never seen a deal go sideways there but police do get calls occasionally from those who have done transactions elsewhere.

"We're aware of instances in which people have been defrauded or felt intimidated — it hasn't happened a lot but it has happened," MacConnell said. He encourages people to use the zone, which is under video surveillance.

'No doorstep negotiating'

When it comes to prices and condition, Turner's advice is be clear and honest.

"If something is being sold as is where is, it's best to do a signed bill of sale stating that, especially with anything electronic. State your prices are firm. No doorstep negotiating."

Turner won't waste time with small items, he said — he decided a couple of years ago he wouldn't buy or sell any item, or group of items, for less than $25.

"It saved a lot of grief. It's not worth my time to meet on $10 items so either buy a combo or find a friend wanting something at the same time. It seems the cheap stuff was the most hassles."

Lots of detail

Don't skimp on an item's description, advises Jason Doucette of Charlottetown.

Charlottetown police set up a safe exchange zone in front of the station that is monitored by video cameras. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"Put every detail you know about it cause someone somewhere is guaranteed to ask something not listed," he said.

Rose Barbour responded, "And, even with all that detail, they will still ask even when the information is in the ad."

