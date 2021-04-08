One new case of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I. Thursday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

This brings the number of known active cases on the Island to five, down from eight when Dr. Heather Morrison gave her weekly briefing on Tuesday.

"The individual is in their 30s and had recently travelled outside of the Atlantic Region," Morrison's office said in a news release issued late Thursday. "The individual tested positive through routine testing. They are self-isolating and being followed by public health daily."

Prince Edward Island has confirmed 161 cases of COVID-19 in the last 13 months. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and the most people in hospital since the pandemic began.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Thursday. The province has five active cases of COVID-19, and nobody is hospitalized.

In Nova Scotia, five new cases were reported Thursday, all related to travel outside the region. That province now has 40 known active cases of COVID-19.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

