1 new case of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Wednesday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office announced one new case of COVID-19 on the Island Wednesday.

The person is in their 60s and recently travelled outside of the province.

Contact tracing is complete, and they are self-isolating, according to a release.

There is also one flight exposure notification:

Air Canada flight 8218 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Monday, Nov. 1.

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms and visit a drop-in testing site if any develop.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. The Island has had 320 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The release is also reminding Islanders that at-home rapid antigen test kits are available for those with children up to Grade 6.

The kits can be picked up at Access P.E.I. sites, schools or health centres at Abegweit First Nation and Lennox Island First Nation.

These particular kits are for students with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and should be repeated 48 hours after the initial test.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: