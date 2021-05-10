New case of COVID-19 on P.E.I.; fine levied over Charlottetown exposures

P.E.I. has one new case of COVID-19, public health officials said Monday shortly after the province confirmed someone was fined over public exposures in Charlottetown in the first week of May.

The latest case involves a person in their 20s with a recent history of travel outside Atlantic Canada, a news release said. The person is self-isolating.

There is a flight alert associated with the case. People are asked to be on high alert for symptoms if they were on Air Canada flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Saturday, May 8.

As well, a person in their 30s who tested positive after recent travel outside Atlantic Canada has been charged for failing to obey public health orders, provincial health officials confirmed to CBC News Monday.

When that case was announced, the Chief Public Health Office said it was linked to three new public exposure notifications in Charlottetown: Pilot House on Grafton Street, Montana's on Babineau Avenue and Home Hardware on St. Peter's Road.

P.E.I. now has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 187 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

