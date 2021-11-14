Man, 28, dies in ATV crash near Tignish

A 28-year-old man has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Tignish, P.E.I.

According to an RCMP news release, West Prince RCMP, Island EMS and the Tignish Fire Department responded to the crash at 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle and rolled over," the release states. "The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries."

Police are interested in speaking with witnesses to the crash or have information about a second ATV that was at the scene at the time of the crash.

Investigations are ongoing.