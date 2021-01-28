One new case of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Thursday
There is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced in a written release Thursday.
Island now has 6 active cases, out of 111 diagnosed since pandemic began
The case is a man in his 30s who travelled outside Atlantic Canada and tested positive during routine testing. He is self-isolating and there is no risk of public exposure, the release said.
"There are no public exposure locations or air travel notifications related to this case," it said.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is now at 111, with six active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.
New Brunswick reported 27 new cases Thursday.
Nova Scotia had reported no new cases Thursday, with 11 active.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
