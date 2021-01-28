One new case of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Thursday

There is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced in a written release Thursday.

The case is a man in his 30s who travelled outside Atlantic Canada and tested positive during routine testing. He is self-isolating and there is no risk of public exposure, the release said.

"There are no public exposure locations or air travel notifications related to this case," it said.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is now at 111, with six active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases Thursday.

Nova Scotia had reported no new cases Thursday, with 11 active.

