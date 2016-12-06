P.E.I. losing medical oncologist, leaving just 1

P.E.I.'s medical oncology team will soon be down from three doctors to just one. The province is losing one of its oncologists, right as another goes on leave.

Health PEI has confirmed that one of the Island's medical oncologists, a doctor who specializes in hematology, will be leaving his practice at the end of February.

Meanwhile another oncologist went on parental leave last week, and will be off until October. With a complement of three, that will leave just one medical oncologist to treat Island patients until a replacement is found to fill the soon-to-be vacant position.

Other staff taking on caseload

In an email to CBC, Health PEI said the caseload of the doctor who is on leave has already been absorbed internally by the lone remaining medical oncologist, as well as other medical staff.

Meanwhile the province said plans are being developed for all patients who will be affected by this next departure.

"All schedules and appointment templates are being modified to build in additional appointment slots, with pathways created to ensure patients are scheduled to see the most appropriate provider at the right time in their cancer journey," said Health PEI.

The agency said the current standard of care will be maintained, and no additional patients will have to travel off Island for care. It also said recruitment efforts are underway.

The departure and leave will have no impact on the province's radiation oncology program.

