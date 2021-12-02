Concerns over omicron prompt travel uncertainty on P.E.I.

New federal government rules around air travel are prompting plenty of questions and uncertainty around travel to and from P.E.I.

This week, the federal government announced travellers from everywhere but the U.S. will need to take a COVID test when they land in Canada, and isolate until they get results.

"I haven't seen my daughter or son-in-law in well over two years," Islander Cliff Ruggins said. "It's been a long time. I mean FaceTime is OK, but a personal hug and personal time is much better."

Incoming travellers will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their test. The new measure is part of Canada's rapidly evolving strategy to contain the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

But Ruggins said he thinks information from the federal government has been confusing since it was announced on Tuesday.

"It really adds to the stress.... If the rules were clearer people could react better, as well as plan better," he said

'The situation is evolving'

Ruggins wants to know where his daughter and her husband, who are coming from England, must isolate.

He wonders if would be P.E.I. or Toronto. He said Toronto would be expensive. "It can also take away valuable days of the family visit."

Another concern for travellers is that the rules might change.

"The situation is evolving," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said.

"Travel restrictions are changing quickly, and may be imposed by countries with little warning."

These uncertainties are giving potential travellers second thoughts, travel agent Travis Stewart said.

"We've gotten a number of messages and phone calls, which have not been a real panic stage," Stewart said. "It's been a concerning stage and … they're asking questions that maybe they can't find answers to."

But he, too, has questions about how the new federal rules are being rolled out.

"For instance, if someone's coming from Paris and arriving in Toronto or Montreal, where's this test going to happen?"

Omicron hasn't been detected on the Island at this point. Kevin Murphy, president of the Murphy Hospitality group, said he hopes it wont affect travel.

"When you have a spike, and you definitely see it in business, people that are in those areas, P.E.I. included, they may decide not to go out," Murphy said.