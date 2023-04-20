No sign of wrongdoing in approval of Point Deroche development, ombuds office says

An investigator with OmbudsPEI has found no evidence of wrongdoing with regard to a large home development in Point Deroche, pointing out that a controversial seawall is actually smaller than its predecessor.

In a June 30 letter to Environment Minister Bloyce Thompson, the investigator said she was closing the file on Bryson Guptill's complaint about how provincial officials handled the development on the Island's North Shore.

Most of the public criticism of the project over the past year has been aimed at the new rock seawall on the oceanside property, which jutted out onto the beach in a way that some protesters said interfered with public access.

"It did not appear to us that the Department of Environment followed an unreasonable or unfair process in their evaluation and approval of the development of the seawall," the investigator wrote.

"It appears that the Department of Environment had the legal authority and discretion to allow for the building of a new seawall. The physical features of the new seawall are based upon the recommendation of an engineering report … which we are not in a position to challenge.

A group gathered in Charlottetown in June to call on Premier Dennis King to hear their concerns about land use and waterfront protection. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"Further, the new seawall is no taller than, and extends one metre inward from, its predecessor, resulting in less of a footprint," although the investigator did note that "it is sloped in a step fashion which may explain why it looks taller."

For those reasons, the investigator said, "It is my decision to conclude my informal investigation into Mr. Guptill's complaint and close our file."

The province's Ombudsperson Act says office personnel can close files if "it appears to the ombudsperson that … having regard to all the circumstances of the case, further investigation is unnecessary."

Guptill, an avid hiker who has joined with other Islanders to question government land-use policies in recent months, told CBC News in a March 2023 interview that he would like to see a judicial review into why the Point Deroche project was allowed to proceed in the first place.

"If you allow buildings like this to go up willy-nilly on the beaches, then you'll have a lot more of them happening and we'll lose access to public beaches that we have on P.E.I. That's a major problem," he said in that interview.