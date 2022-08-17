P.E.I.'s child advocate to investigate 2020 death of Olivia Rodd

The death of nine-year-old Olivia Rodd in July 2020 will be investigated by P.E.I.'s child and youth advocate.

Marv Bernstein gave notice of his intentions to family members following his review of the case, his office said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Olivia and her mother Danielle White, 47, died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Charlottetown's Sherwood neighbourhood in July 2020.

A coroner's inquest determined Olivia's death was a homicide, and White's a suicide. The inquest heard White and her ex shared custody of Olivia, but the girl spent more time with her father.

White had lived with mental health issues for a number of years, witnesses said, resulting in admissions to hospital in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

The coroner's inquest made five recommendations to government. However, as an independent officer of the P.E.I. Legislature, Bernstein has statutory authority to do his own review and investigation.

The bodies of Danielle White and her nine-year-old daughter Olivia Rodd were discovered in July 2020 in their home on Lilac Avenue in Charlottetown. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Child death investigations conducted by the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate are confidential. The purpose is not to find fault, but rather to learn from the tragic death of a child with the goal to help prevent future deaths of children.

"I have completed my review of Olivia's death and I have given notice that I am proceeding to investigate the factors surrounding her death, in more detail and through a child rights lens, which is different from a coroner's inquest," Bernstein said in the release.

"We as a province can contribute to honouring Olivia's memory by putting every effort into learning all we can about opportunities to improve programs and services provided to children, youth and their families so that no other child, family or community ever has to experience a tragedy such as this in the future."