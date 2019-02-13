Crackdown on phony olive oil welcomed by Charlottetown business

A Charlottetown olive oil shop owner says he is happy the federal government will soon be testing to monitor the quality of olive oil coming into Canada

A bad olive harvest in Europe could trigger and increase in olive oil fraud, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning.The agency said last week it plans to send out inspectors in a 12-month national investigation starting in April, to sample oils and crack down.

Fraud 'getting more sophisticated'

Bill McArthur and his wife own Liquid Gold Olive Oils and Vinegars Charlottetown, said they welcome the testing.

Bill McArthur, the co-owner of Liquid Gold Olive Oils and Vinegars in Charlottetown, says some other oils are cheaper to produce and harvest. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"If they do anything to try and remove bad oils, adulterated oils from store shelves, it's a good thing," he said.

"We've heard it for all the years we've been in business — olive oil fraud, adulteration, has been a part of this business since 1,000 years before Christ," he said. "There's always been people who try to take bad oil and fob it off as good oil, it's just getting more sophisticated."

"Bad" oil is not extra-virgin olive oil — it is sometimes olive oil cut with cheaper soy, hazelnut, canola or older or poorly-made olive oil, McArthur said

"We welcome every initiative they can bring to make the consumer experience a lot more trustworthy, a lot more honest," McArthur said.

'Barely recognize the difference'

McArthur said he doesn't believe his business will suffer as a result of the bad harvest because he sources his oils from around the world, not just Europe.

McArthur says grocery oils can be dated two years from the time the oil went into the bottle. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"When you can buy like we do from both hemispheres, we can avoid countries that are having bad years and buy from countries that are having good years."

He said his company already relies on testing at the farm gate, and again at a North American lab.

"The best test is what you do inside the store — when you taste what a really good extra-virgin olive oil is supposed to be, it's unmistakable."

Olive oil fraud is common says Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at Dalhousie University who researches food distribution and policy.

The olive crop in Europe was poor this year so phony olive oil could be more abundant than ever, experts say. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

"You can basically replace, add something — an oil, a sunflower oil, a canola oil, and people will barely recognize the difference in taste."

He urges consumers to be vigilant and points to price and taste as being good indicators in knowing how to spot unadulterated olive oil.

"You should expect to pay more than $15 for half a litre. If you're paying less, be suspicious."

Charlebois said for some people, consuming adulterated oil could affect their health.

"Often these products are adulterated with an allergen and so obviously someone may actually buy a product and if there's an allergen in it that could be a problem for their health."

