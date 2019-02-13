Crackdown on phony olive oil welcomed by Charlottetown business
'If they do anything to try and remove bad oils, adulterated oils from store shelves, it's a good thing'
A Charlottetown olive oil shop owner says he is happy the federal government will soon be testing to monitor the quality of olive oil coming into Canada
A bad olive harvest in Europe could trigger and increase in olive oil fraud, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning.The agency said last week it plans to send out inspectors in a 12-month national investigation starting in April, to sample oils and crack down.
Olive oil fraud, adulteration, has been a part of this business since 1,000 years before Christ.— Bill McArthur
Fraud 'getting more sophisticated'
Bill McArthur and his wife own Liquid Gold Olive Oils and Vinegars Charlottetown, said they welcome the testing.
"If they do anything to try and remove bad oils, adulterated oils from store shelves, it's a good thing," he said.
"We've heard it for all the years we've been in business — olive oil fraud, adulteration, has been a part of this business since 1,000 years before Christ," he said. "There's always been people who try to take bad oil and fob it off as good oil, it's just getting more sophisticated."
"Bad" oil is not extra-virgin olive oil — it is sometimes olive oil cut with cheaper soy, hazelnut, canola or older or poorly-made olive oil, McArthur said
"We welcome every initiative they can bring to make the consumer experience a lot more trustworthy, a lot more honest," McArthur said.
'Barely recognize the difference'
McArthur said he doesn't believe his business will suffer as a result of the bad harvest because he sources his oils from around the world, not just Europe.
"When you can buy like we do from both hemispheres, we can avoid countries that are having bad years and buy from countries that are having good years."
He said his company already relies on testing at the farm gate, and again at a North American lab.
"The best test is what you do inside the store — when you taste what a really good extra-virgin olive oil is supposed to be, it's unmistakable."
'Barely recognize the difference'
Olive oil fraud is common says Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at Dalhousie University who researches food distribution and policy.
"You can basically replace, add something — an oil, a sunflower oil, a canola oil, and people will barely recognize the difference in taste."
He urges consumers to be vigilant and points to price and taste as being good indicators in knowing how to spot unadulterated olive oil.
"You should expect to pay more than $15 for half a litre. If you're paying less, be suspicious."
Charlebois said for some people, consuming adulterated oil could affect their health.
"Often these products are adulterated with an allergen and so obviously someone may actually buy a product and if there's an allergen in it that could be a problem for their health."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.