Sewage fix will limit town's budget for years, says mayor
$530K set aside for repair
Fixing the sewage lagoon in O'Leary, in western P.E.I., will limit the town's capital spending for years to come, says Mayor Eric Gavin.
The town held a public meeting Thursday about the project. Blue-green algae was discovered in the lagoon last summer. The algae is toxic and can be deadly for animals. It's also corroding the ultraviolet system used to disinfect the sewage.
Gavin said $530,000 has been set aside for the repairs — that is most of the town's gas tax money for the next five years, and it means other town projects will have to wait.
"We've got sidewalk projects and we've got road projects and stuff going on but, yeah, it's going to limit us a little bit, what we can do, for sure," said Gavin.
Engineers will have a plan ready to repair the system in two to three weeks, he said.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.