O'Leary restaurant closing is 'end of an era' after nearly 34 years

After nearly 34 years, the owners of the G&E Restaurant in O'Leary, P.E.I., have decided to close their doors.

Gary and Ellen Johnson purchased the building in 1986, renamed the restaurant and have been serving the community ever since.

The restaurant's last day of business was Oct. 6.

When Gary Johnson purchased the building, he said he had no idea it would be open for as long as it was. He said he and his wife faced many difficulties and experienced many challenging moments over the years.

"But we worked through it and built it up to what it is now," he said.

For over three decades, Johnson often worked behind the takeout counter during lunchtime, and he said he's going to miss the work.

'It's time to move on,' says Gary Johnson. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

"It's going to be a change for me big time because it's a place for me to come for two or three hours a day and I'm not going to have that anymore," he said.

"It's the end of an era."

Johnson said he enjoyed working at the restaurant because he was building it for himself, rather than for someone else.

You look around today and every table, you know you've seen them here at some point. — Daniel MacDonald, customer

As for his next step, Johnson said he's not sure what the future holds, but said he won't be sitting still in retirement.

"The worst thing I can do is stop. I've seen too many of my friends get to 65 and retire. Then, a couple of years down the road they're gone because they've got nothing to do but sit there and think," he said.

"But, as I say, it's time to move on."

Missed by community

As customers came in for their last meals, Johnson said a lot of people told him they're sad to see the restaurant go.

"But, they realize that, you know our age and stuff, it's time we had some freedom."

'It's kind of like a meeting place you know?' says customer Daniel MacDonald. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Daniel MacDonald works on a dairy farm in the area and said he thinks he's been coming to G&E for the past 15 years. He said finding a new restaurant will be the easy part.

"You know we will always find a spot to eat," said MacDonald. "The company — that we got to sit and have dinner with Gary every Friday for the last number of years — that'll be hard to replace."

For MacDonald, the restaurant was an important place for the community.

It's kind of a cornerstone gone in my opinion. — Wayne Gorrill, customer

"It's kind of like a meeting place you know? Like you look around today and every table, you know you've seen them here at some point," he said.

Wayne Gorrill has been coming to G&E since it opened, and was a patron of the other restaurants before the Johnsons took over.

"It's kind of a cornerstone gone in my opinion," he said.

The building has been bought by the West Prince Veterinary Clinic. The owners told CBC News that the plan is to convert the restaurant into an animal hospital.

"The new owners thought they should leave me a key so I could come in for the first month," Johnson said with a laugh. "To wean off it I guess."

