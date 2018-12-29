O'Leary trying to fix its emergency generator

The Town of O'Leary, P.E.I., is working to repair or replace its emergency generator.

The 45-year-old engine that powered the generator broke down during the Island-wide power outage Nov. 29.

But because of the engine's age, no parts can be found, so the town is trying to figure out its next move. Mayor Eric Gavin says the 60,000-watt generator is needed for the community's emergency warming station.

"The power is off, they are going to get cold after a day so that is what this building is here for," he said.

Could cost up to $100K

The generator provides power to the building that also includes the fire hall, town offices and a daycare. The warming station has a kitchen and bathroom, and cots are available from the Red Cross if necessary.

Gavin said the cost could be anywhere between $15,000 and $100,000, depending on how much of the system needs to be replaced.

O'Leary was one of the last places on the Island to have its power restored after the Nov. 29 storm, with some going more than four days without electricity.

More P.E.I. news