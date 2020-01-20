How this small dog's big bark helped save her owner from fire

Pearl Bulger has always spoiled her loyal companion, Missy. But this week, the 5.5-kilogram Yorkie-poodle mix is getting a little extra love. Bulger credits the dog with saving her life, after a devastating house fire in O'Leary early Sunday morning.

Bulger had been living at a house in O'Leary owned by her brother, for about a year. She and Missy were the only ones home when the fire broke out. When she woke up to the sound of Missy barking just before 6 a.m., Bulger at first told the dog to go lay down.

"She was just so persisting, and she wouldn't listen to me," Bulger said.

"So I got up, I got up and checked the front door thinking maybe somebody's at the front door, and there was nobody there and I just, out of the corner of my eye, I looked out and the back deck and everything was just nothing but flames coming out."

Bulger and Missy were able to escape the house before it became engulfed in flames.

"The only thing I took out is what I was wearing."

'It's just a mess'

Firefighters from O'Leary, West Point and Alberton responded to the call, and spent more than six hours working to put out the blaze.

"It was just flames everywhere," Bulger said.

The house where Pearl Bulger was living was completely destroyed by fire. (Pearl Bulger/Facebook)

When she returned to the house later, she said everything was destroyed.

"Everything is just, it's just a mess," Bulger said. "You have to really see it, the pictures don't do it justice."

Bulger is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, including three nights at a hotel, and some money for food and clothing.

She said she's grateful for the help, but isn't sure where she'll go next.

"I've been phoning around all morning seeing if anybody has anything to rent, and there doesn't seem anything available around here."

Treats and thanks for Missy

Bulger is thankful she managed to escape the burning house, and said if it weren't for her dog, she may not have made it out.

And as a special thanks, Missy was treated to a slice of bacon with her supper Sunday night.

"A good supper, and she rested all night."

