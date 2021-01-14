Western P.E.I. fire drives family of 4 from home

A mother and her three children, all under the age of five, are being helped out by the Red Cross following a townhouse fire in O'Leary.

The fire at the four-unit townhouse on Stewart Lane was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Red Cross said in a release.

The fire damage was limited to the one unit where the young family was living.

They were able to retrieve some clothing and other basics from the home. The Red Cross is helping out with emergency lodging and food.

