Overnight fire hits O'Leary fertilizer plant

Fire struck a fertilizer plant in western P.E.I. Monday night, and the building is a total loss, according to fire officials.

The call came into the O'Leary Fire Department about a fire at the Cavendish Agri Services plant on North Street at about 10:30 p.m., said Deputy Chief Davis Gallant.

There were no injuries, said Gallant.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 5:30 a.m. The provincial fire inspector is now investigating trying to determine the cause.

