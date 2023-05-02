Content
Overnight fire hits O'Leary fertilizer plant

Fire struck a fertilizer plant in western P.E.I. Monday night, and the building is a total loss.

No injuries reported

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A large fire lights up a street in O'Leary.
Firefighters were on scene for about 7 hours. (Submitted by Joel Brennan)

Fire struck a fertilizer plant in western P.E.I. Monday night, and the building is a total loss, according to fire officials.

The call came into the O'Leary Fire Department about a fire at the Cavendish Agri Services plant on North Street at about 10:30 p.m., said Deputy Chief Davis Gallant.

There were no injuries, said Gallant.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 5:30 a.m. The provincial fire inspector is now investigating trying to determine the cause.

