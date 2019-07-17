O'Leary doctor leaving practice on Oct. 5
Dr. Saber Goher is resigning from his primary care practice at the O'Leary Pharmachoice, according to Health PEI. His last day of work will be Oct. 5.
Western P.E.I. is losing a doctor.
Goher also provided patient coverage at the Community Hospital in O'Leary.
There are about 1,200 patients associated with his practice. Health PEI is advising his patients to place their names on the patient registry.
Recruitment and retention staff have begun efforts to find a new physician for the community.
Two new doctors have recently been recruited to the West Prince region. Both are currently accepting new patients, Health PEI said.
With files from Angela Walker
