O'Leary cannabis store to open this week

Western P.E.I.'s cannabis store will open this Friday, CBC News has confirmed.

The O'Leary store is opening three months later than the other three locations in the province, which opened Oct. 17.

The other three locations are in Charlottetown, Summerside, and Montague.

The O'Leary store was delayed because of challenges with construction of the building, which pushed back the opening date.

