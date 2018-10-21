Skip to Main Content
Toxic algae found in O'Leary sewage lagoon

The town of O'Leary, P.E.I., is working to get blue-green algae out of its sewage lagoon.

Blue-green algae can be deadly for animals

A bloom of blue-green algae as shown by researchers near Edmonton. (University of Alberta)

Mayor Eric Gavin says it was discovered in July during routine testing.

The toxic algae can make humans sick and can be deadly for animals. At least three dogs died after being exposed to it in the Saint John River last summer.

The lagoon is surrounded by an eight-foot fence.

Working with province

The town is working with P.E.I.'s Department of Environment to figure out what's causing the algae problem before trying a solution.

The mayor said high nitrate counts could be a contributing factor. The lagoon has been covered with tarps to keep the sun off of it.

"What seems to be the biggest problem with blue-green algae is the sun," he said. "This being a very dry, hot summer, this stuff is a lot more worse now than it would be if it was a cold and damp summer."

With files from Laura Chapin

