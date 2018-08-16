Old Home Week officially kicks off

Old Home Week, one of the Island's most anticipated summer events, has officially kicked off with a jam-packed schedule.

The summer highlight got started with the opening of the midway in Charlottetown, Thursday evening.

More than 80,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's Old Home Week, said event co-ordinator Sandra Hodder Acorn.

The agricultural fun fair, which started on Aug. 8, will go on until Aug.17 and features the 58th Gold Cup Parade and the 60th running of the Gold Cup and Saucer race.

"We are featuring this year, the [Maritime] Four Horse Classic, which is a series of classics that go on in the Maritimes. It's amazing to see the four heavy horses with one of those beautiful wagons in the arena," Hodder Acorn said.

It's very important to recognize our Acadian heritage here on P.E.I. — Sandra Hodder Acorn

Acadian theme

The parade will take place Aug. 16 starting at 10 a.m.

This year's theme is Vive l'Acadie. P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will serve as one of the parade marshals alongside actors depicting iconic Acadian literary figures Gabriel and Evangeline.

'I came there as a child being entertained and now I get to be a part of a team that helps create some memories,' says Sandra Hodder Acorn. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

This theme celebrates the 2019 World Acadian Congress, being hosted in August by P.E.I. and New Brunswick, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the area to trace their Acadian roots.

"It's very important to recognize our Acadian heritage here on P.E.I.," Hodder Acorn said.

Old Home Week includes competitions for horses of all sizes. (Old Home Week PEI/Facebook)

"August 12th, on Monday is Acadian Day at the fair. There's going to be an artisan alley featuring all Acadian wear, Acadian food, and children's entertainment," she said.

Music and art

The Island's sand sculpture artist, Abe Waterman, is also expected to create a special piece based on the Acadian theme as well, Hodder Acorn said.

I came there as a child being entertained and now I get to be a part of a team that helps create some memories. — Sandra Hodder Acorn

"He's working on it right now. And it all just cut right out of his head. He's up on top of that pile of sand and it's just phenomenal what he does," she said.

Live music will also return nightly with the Sounds of the Island Concert Series hosted by Eddie Quinn, featuring Island talent including some ECMA nominees, Hodder Acorn said. Lenny Gallant is also set to sing a song or two for the celebration of Acadian Day at the fair.

"I can't imagine there being very many Islanders not having some kind of connection, whether it's through livestock, whether it's through the horses, whether it's racing, entertainment," she said.

"I came there as a child being entertained and now I get to be a part of a team that helps create some memories ... it's quite an honour for me."

