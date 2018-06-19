P.E.I.'s Old Home Week unveils plans for 131st year

Old Home Week turns 131 this year and shows no signs of slowing down.

The agricultural and family fun fair will run from Aug. 9 to 18 and features the Gold Cup Parade, the largest in Atlantic Canada, and the prestigious Gold Cup and Saucer Race for standardbred racing, in its 59th year.

"It's really great to be here today to launch what many consider to be the most important 10 days every year on Prince Edward Island," said MLA Allen Roach at a press conference held at the Top of the Park overlooking the racetrack.

They "form a cornerstone of the Island's even calendar," Roach said. "It's a major draw not only for people from across Canada and around the world but for many Islanders who choose Old Home Week as the week they'll come home to visit."

More than 80,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's Old Home Week said event co-ordinator Sanda Hodder-Acorn.

New and returning acts

Some new acts this year — children's entertainer Bubble Wonders, which features giant bubble tricks kids can get inside, as well as magician Murray Hatfield and Indigo Entertainment based out of Calgary with jugglers, stilt-walkers and fire acts.

The theme for this year's Gold Cup Parade will be P.E.I.’s Got Talent. (Gold Cup Parade/Facebook)

Live music returns nightly with the Sounds of the Island Concert Series hosted by Eddie Quinn, as well as a daily marketplace featuring local food and crafts, agricultural exhibits and livestock shows. Cattle penning and a light horse show are popular spectator draws, as is a youth talent contest.

Campbell's Amusements return with its midway rides and games. P.E.I. Women's Institute and 4-H will provide demonstrations twice daily.

The parade will be held Friday, Aug. 17, starting at 10 a.m. The theme for this year's parade is P.E.I.'s Got Talent, which is designed to celebrate P.E.I.'s artists, performers, athletes and more. The parade committee is hoping to see an increase in entries this year. The deadline for entries is Aug. 1.

Some of the characters featured in this year's parade will be Paw Patrol, Nella the Princess Knight, as well as Toopy and Binoo, who will also hold a meet-and-greet after the parade at 2 p.m. on the exhibition grounds. Admission to the grounds will be free for children 12 and under from noon till 2 p.m. parade day.

