Old Home Week with an Acadian twist
It is Acadian Day at the fair
Monday is Acadian Day at the Old Home Week agricultural festival on P.E.I.
The City of Charlottetown is hosting the event as part of the 2019 World Acadian Congress or the Congrès mondial acadien celebrations.
The event kicks off with family focused entertainment at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown at noon featuring musician and storyteller Michael Pendergast, interactive performances by Carnaval en Promenade and story time for kids.
Acadian Day continues at 6 p.m. with a maritime kitchen party, featuring Jonathan Arsenault, Meaghan Blanchard, Lennie Gallant and Nova Scotia traditional and electronic band Comté de Clare.
Those heading to Old Home Week are also invited to stroll through an artisan alley, an Acadian-themed artisan market and watch the creation of Acadian themed sand sculptures.
Acadian cuisine will also be available at the Top of the Park Restaurant at the Red Shores Racetrack and Casino.
