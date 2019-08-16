Old Home Week and Gold Cup parade returning this August

The Gold Cup parade and Old Home Week will return this August, although in a scaled-down format that follows COVID-19 guidelines.

Old Home Week will take place from Aug.13 to 21. The Gold Cup parade neighbourhood tour will take place on Aug. 20.

Premier Dennis King said this year will be memorable because of its uniqueness, at a news conference about the return.

"It will be a little bit different this year, it won't be the same as what we've come to know, but it will be unique," King said.

"I think it's fair to say that [last] summer just wasn't quite the same, but we knew that a break was needed given what we were going through."

Celebrating the P.E.I. spirit

Old Home Week presents a new series of events called Country Days.

"Country Days will feature a curated collection of events and activities that celebrate Prince Edward Island's agriculture and way of life, as well as reimagined interpretations of Old Home Week favourites," a statement from the event's organizer said.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said he is excited to see a return of Old Home Week and will host a drive-thru barbecue and ice cream social on Aug. 13.

"Old Home Week has a long-standing tradition here," he said. "As always, members of city council and I can't wait to kick it all off."

The Gold Cup parade neighborhood tour will have two shorter and smaller tours through Beach Grove, Brighton, Sherwood, Parkdale, and downtown Charlottetown. The theme of this year's parade is the P.E.I. Spirit.

"The Gold Cup parade neighborhood tour is a way we can celebrate the strength and spirit of Islanders with our community, safely and responsibly," said Ray Murphy, chair of the parade.

