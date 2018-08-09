Circus acts, farm animals, harness racing: It's Old Home Week in Charlottetown
Old Home Week had 80,000 visitors last year
The grounds of Old Home Week opened at 9 a.m. Thursday, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.
The fair, celebrating its 130th year, will have all the regular popular attractions — the midway, the farm animals, horse shows — and event manager Sandra Hodder-Acorn has lined up new events as well.
Those include Indigo Circus.
"They do balancing acts, hooping, fire acts, sword swallowing. They're on stage twice a day," said Hodder-Acorn.
"Next Tuesday and Wednesday they're putting on an act in our arena which is going to be phenomenal. They're doing an aerial show with hoops and silks."
Bill Oakley will be back with his dominoes show. Oakley drew large crowds toppling 5,000 dominoes last year. This year he's bringing 20,000, with an expected topple time of 10 minutes.
Old Home Week attracted 80,000 visitors last year. Hodder-Acorn said it is difficult to say how many will attend this year, because it is highly dependent on the weather.
Launch day is expected to be showery, but the weather is expected to clear for the weekend.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.