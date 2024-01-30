Residents of western P.E.I. wouldn't be surprised to see more human bones uncovered

The human remains found in western P.E.I. on Saturday weren't the first to be found in the area — and local residents believe they won't be the last.

RCMP and the P.E.I. coroner's office are investigating the discovery of the bones, believed to be from a burial site related to a shipwreck in the 1800s.

It wasn't a big surprise for Rodney Wood of O'Leary, who spent many summers at MacWilliams Cove in West Cape where the bones were discovered.

His father, Colston Wood, found remains on a few different occasions over the past several decades.

"We didn't even know it was a burial site until they first showed up, according to my father. He said it was about 1950."

Colston Wood reburied the remains, but bones — maybe the same ones, maybe not — resurfaced again in 1961. They were believed to be from a man, woman and child. Once again, he buried them, and a few years later marked the spot with a six-foot wooden cross.

Rodney Wood looks at the cliff where the bones were found on Saturday. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It was just the right thing to do," Rodney Wood said.

"These people were uncovered and they needed to be reburied, and you couldn't just let them go down the face of the cape and be lost forever, I guess you could say."

But as the coast eroded, the cross was lost and bones resurfaced again about 30 years ago. According to articles in the P.E.I. newspaper The Journal-Pioneer, it was believed the bones were from the same set found in 1961.

The Journal Pioneer newspaper covered the story of human remains found in the area about 30 years ago. (RCMP/The Journal-Pioneer)

That time it was Rodney Wood's son Joey, then 10 years old, who found the bones. They included a human skull, jaw bone and teeth, ribs, parts of the backbone, pelvic bone and an arm or leg bone, according to the newspaper reports.

"I know my dad, he reburied them at least three times as ones appeared," Rodney Wood told CBC on Tuesday. "I have no idea how many there was originally, but this could be a large burial site. We don't know."

The bones found Saturday were about three metres down a cliff behind Paul Wood's home.

He's familiar with the history of the bones and the shipwreck theory. It crossed his mind when he dug up and old anchor while dragging scallops in the late 1980s.

On Tuesday, he said he won't be surprised if more bones are found.

"I just think there's probably more bones to be revealed yet, as erosion occurs. I'm sure there will be more bodies discovered, I guess."

In fact, Rodney Wood spotted another bone in a cliff on Tuesday while visiting the area with a CBC TV crew. That discovery was also reported to police.