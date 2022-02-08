No tanks: Homeowners needing to replace oil tanks could be out in the cold
Shortages due to COVID-19 prompt warning letter from province
Islanders with an oil tank due for replacement this year might find it hard to track down a new one.
The province is sending out letters to P.E.I. homeowners warning that fibreglass heating oil tanks are in short supply, with COVID-related supply problems to blame.
"The replacement fibreglass tanks are a little difficult to get and there may be a scarcity of them come on at the end of the year, so please book and order them now," advises Steven Townsend, the province's chief boiler inspector.
"We don't want you come November, desperately trying to find some oil tank that is not there."
Townsend said there's a shortage of staff and raw materials at the two factories in the Maritimes that manufacture fibreglass tanks.
More than 1,300 single-bottom steel-wall tanks are due for replacement this year under rules introduced back in 2014.
When the rules changed nearly a decade ago, homeowners were told their existing tanks had to be replaced as early as 15 years from the date of manufacture, as shown on the tanks' inspection tags.
New tanks "must be non-metallic material or a double-bottom tank with bottom outlet," according to an online summary of the provincial regulations.
Leaks from outdated metal tanks can cause expensive environmental damage, and thus huge liability issues for property owners.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada has warned that depending on the circumstances, homeowners could find themselves 100 per cent responsible for cleanup costs if there's a leak — and the bill could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?