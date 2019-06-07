Downtown Summerside requesting new time limits for parking on Water Street

Officials with Downtown Summerside have asked city council to change the parking time limit on Water Street — from two hours to one.

It's the first part of a three-phase proposal aimed at helping ease parking issues in the area, said Lydia Potter, executive director of Downtown Summerside.

Here we are in 2019 and we really haven't changed the parking situation at all. — Lydia Potter, Downtown Summerside

If time limits are changed, Potter said the hope is the city will continue to research new ways to improve parking in its downtown area.

"By shortening the time to one hour we're hoping to ... really increase the flow of traffic for people who want to just slip in and out of town for something and make it convenient for them," Potter said.

Potter said congestion in the downtown core has only increased, while little has been done to address and manage the situation.

"Here we are in 2019 and we really haven't changed the parking situation at all," she said.

Council is expected to vote on the request at their meeting on June 17.

