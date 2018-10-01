P.E.I.'s fuel prices all up for October
P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has put up the retail prices of petroleum products across the board.
Price of regular, self-serve gasoline rises to $1.266
The prices came into effect just after midnight Monday, as part of IRAC's regular start-of-month price review.
Gasoline prices are up 1.5 cents. With taxes included, the minimum price of self-serve, regular gasoline is $1.266 a litre, up from $1.249.
Heating oil is up 2.3 cents to $0.986.
Diesel is up to $1.39 from $1.357.
Propane prices are all up: one cent for Superior and half a cent for Kenmac and Irving.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Oct. 15.
