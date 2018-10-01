P.E.I.'s fuel prices all up for October

P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has put up the retail prices of petroleum products across the board.

The prices came into effect just after midnight Monday, as part of IRAC's regular start-of-month price review.

Gasoline prices are up 1.5 cents. With taxes included, the minimum price of self-serve, regular gasoline is $1.266 a litre, up from $1.249.

Heating oil is up 2.3 cents to $0.986.

Diesel is up to $1.39 from $1.357.

Propane prices are all up: one cent for Superior and half a cent for Kenmac and Irving.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Oct. 15.

