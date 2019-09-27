'There's progress finally': Construction ramps up at Ocean View Resort in Summerside

Work on the Ocean View Resort and Golf Facility at the end of MacKenzie Drive on Summerside's waterfront is continuing to move forward. The project has been years in the making.

The owners of the development, formerly known as the Prince Albert Resort and Conference Centre, said the east and west wings — which will have guest rooms and suites — are nearly complete.

"There's progress finally," said co-owner Sammy Huang, whose husband Sean Liu, purchased the property in 2005.

"I think this place [is starting to] take shape and look like rooms, hotel rooms and it's been a lot of progress."

Tradespeople have been working on the project throughout much of the last year. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

About 20 tradespeople including plumbers, electricians and carpenters, have been working for much of the past year.

Rooms and corridors still need some finishes, fixtures and equipment before they're done.

The focus now turns to the core of the building.

Huang says the hope is that the resort will compete with the best of the best when it opens its doors. (SableArc Studios)

It will include the lobby, a large restaurant, convention centre, a spa and a rotunda with two bars and 270-degree views of Bedeque Bay.

"That's our primary focus for the time being, with hopes of having the resort itself finished and operational sometime late next year," said Robbert Haggis, principle architect for Charlottetown-based SableArc Studios.

'Big picture plan'

SableArc is developing a master plan for the resort with four different phases over the next decade.

The resort also includes the adjacent golf course, which has been renovated. Haggis said plans — which are still in the design stage at this point — include a new pro shop and clubhouse built closer to the resort.

A small child-care facility, a horse paddock and greenhouses are also part of a long-term vision for the property. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"With that would come an additional two holes and major renovations to the course itself and that would be more of an exclusive club for members," Haggis said.

"While the old pro shop and clubhouse would be for amateurs and that would be facilitated with a new driving range and potentially through four holes dedicated to amateurs."

'That's the mission that my husband has, he wants a five star,' says co-owner Sammy Huang. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A small child-care facility, a horse paddock and greenhouses are also part of a long-term vision for the property.

"There's also a plan for some high-end condominiums and some some high-end suites as well, so it's a big picture plan," said Haggis.

The cost of the project is projected to be more than $20 million, according to Huang, who said her husband has received no provincial funding.

By the time it's finished, Huang said the hope is that the resort will compete with the best of the best when it opens its doors.

"That's the vision ... that's the mission that my husband has, he wants a five star," she said.

"I want this whole place to be finished and then to open, as everybody does here in Summerside," said Huang.

"This is, once complete, if it's all comes to fruition as planned and thought through by the client, then this will without doubt be the biggest project I've ever been involved with," Haggis said.

