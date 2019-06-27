If it hadn't been for her the show wouldn't go on

P.E.I. performer Marlane O'Brien last played the key role of Marilla in Anne of Green Gables in 2014.



However, this past Sunday night she received an emergency call asking if she could fill in for the preview performance the very next evening.

"It was late last week, Susan Henley who is playing Marilla and who has played Marilla brilliantly for the last three years started to feel some soreness in her back," Adam Brazier, artistic director at the Confederation Centre, told CBC Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.

Things got worse and she couldn't perform the show's first preview on Monday, so Brazier had to make a call.

"I call, in my opinion, one of the best actresses in this country, Marlane O'Brien."

With only a few hours rehearsal, she performed on Monday for the preview of Anne of Green Gables: The Musical and now will be playing the role again for the show's opening.

Taking on the role again

O'Brien said she was just finishing labouring in the garden, relaxing with a glass of wine when her sister delivered the phone.

"Adam never phones, because I really really had no idea."

O'Brien said that Brazier told her if there was any reason she didn't want to play Marilla to please tell him, but she just said, "Sure, why not."

When she got there for Monday afternoon she said she was strangely calm and delighted. She mingled with the people she acted with before, and the new talent. She said she was concerned for the new Anne.

"I took the Marilla in that I remembered and I said my things and offered what I had to offer and she just took it and offered right back."

Adam Brazier, right, artistic director at the Confederation Centre says O'Brien, left, put on a 'masterclass' along with the rest of the cast Monday night. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Playing Marilla opening night

O'Brien said she doesn't think she has a "delete button" for the Marilla character. She didn't carry a script for the preview show and Brazier said O'Brien was pretty much word for word.

"I remembered a helluva lot more than I thought I would," she said. "It was a great show and it is because everybody was listening. Listening is so important on stage."

Brazier said "that Monday night was a masterclass for all of us."

It is probably going to be another week until Henley is able to resume her role, he said.

Now, O'Brien will play Marilla for opening night on Saturday at the Confederation Centre of the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Those who want to see O'Brien return to her role have a chance "for a limited time only," she said.

