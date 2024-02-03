3 Islanders up for awards as Charlottetown hosts best in harness racing industry

The top performers in the Canada's harness racing industry are being honoured in Charlottetown this weekend.

The 35th edition of the O'Brien Awards, named in honour of the late P.E.I. harness racing legend Joe O'Brien, are being held at the Delta Prince Edward Hotel on Saturday night. The event is sold out but can be viewed via livestream at www.redshores.ca .

Three Islanders are up for awards this year — Jason Hughes of Stratford, Sally MacDonald of Souris and Doug MacPhee of New Haven.

According to Standardbred Canada, Hughes, who is nominated in the horsemanship category, totalled a career-best $681,703 in purse earnings as a driver, and $369,053 as a trainer. He was in the winner's circle 161 times in 844 starts.

MacDonald is a finalist as the owner of Stockade Seelster, who is up for an award in the three-year-old pacing colt category. Stockade Seelster had seven wins in 18 starts for Dr. Ian Moore of Cambridge Ont., who is a finalist in the trainer of the year category.

MacPhee is a finalist as the breeder of So Much More, who is nominated in the older pacing mare category.