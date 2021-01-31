Austin Sorrie wins national Future Star Award at virtual harness racing ceremony

Austin Sorrie of Montague, P.E.I., won the Future Star Award during the virtual presentation of the 32nd annual O'Brien Awards, which honour achievements in Canadian harness racing.

The other finalist for the national award was also from P.E.I. — Rachel Andrew of Miltonvale. Andrew is the daughter of renowned horseman Brian Andrew, who died in 2018.

The O'Brien awards, named after horseman Joe O'Brien of Alberton, P.E.I., are usually presented at a gala in Toronto, but due to COVID-19 restrictions they were live streamed by host Standardbred Canada.

Red Shores in Charlottetown, the only harness racing track in Canada currently operating, held an on-site event during the broadcast.

Sorrie, who was also finalist for the Future Star Award in 2019, and Andrew currently reside and race in Ontario.

Sorrie, 21, posted 151 victories in 1,205 starts, driving horses to more than $923,000 in earnings. Five of those wins came on one card on Nov. 30 at The Raceway at Western Fair District

Century Farroh, owned by Ratchford Stable in North Sydney, N.S., and trained by Dr. Ian Moore of Summerside, won the O'Brien Award for Horse of the Year. (New Image Media)

Other 2020 winners with Island connections were:

Dr. Ian Moore of Summerside, owner of Lawless Shadow in the two-year-old pacing colt category. Moore also trains several other horses, including Somebeachsomewhere Horse of the Year winner Century Farroh, owned by Ratchford Stable in North Sydney, N.S., and Tattoo Artist, winner in the Three Year Old Pacing Colt category.

Doug MacPhee of New Haven, the breeder of So Much More in the Older Pacing Mare category.

Gilles Barrieau of Dieppe, N.B., who competes on Prince Edward Island, was a finalist for the O'Brien Award of Horsemanship.

The Driver of the Year award went to Bob McClure of Rockwood, Ont., following a career-best season for earnings. McClure was the country's leading money winning driver and he also reached several major milestones last year, eclipsing $7 million in earnings.

A complete list of winners can be found at the Standardbred Canada website.

