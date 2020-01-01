Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. musician Meaghan Blanchard welcomes Island's first baby of 2020
PEI

P.E.I. musician Meaghan Blanchard welcomes Island's first baby of 2020

The Island's newest resident was born at 4:13 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds, 12 ounces at Prince County Hospital.

'It's quite the experience and you don't know until you're in it.'

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
Baby boy Casey James Webb was the first new Islander to be born at 4:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Submitted by Meaghan Blanchard)

P.E.I. singer-songwriter Meaghan Blanchard has welcomed the Island's first baby of the new year. 

Casey James Webb was born on Jan. 1 at 4:13 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds, 12 ounces at Prince County Hospital. 

"You know, as a new mom, I have a whole new appreciation for women who give birth, that's for sure. I just think women are incredible. It's quite the experience and you don't know until you're in it.

"We're taking it one breath at a time. We're just excited." 

'What I know about him so far is that he is sleepy and he's got long fingers,' says new mom and P.E.I. musician Meaghan Blanchard. (Submitted by Meaghan Blanchard)

Blanchard and her husband, Island musician Thomas Webb, said they had been having trouble picking out a baby name. 

The couple decided to use Thomas' childhood baseball card collection for inspiration and eventually "landed on Casey." 

"What I know about him so far is that he is sleepy and he's got long fingers ... which I think will help if he takes after his father picking at the banjo." 

Blanchard said she's waiting to see if creativity will strike to write a song or two on her experience of becoming a mother. 

"We sang and played so much music to the little guy while he was in my belly. Maybe he'll be a musician too," she said.

