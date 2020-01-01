P.E.I. musician Meaghan Blanchard welcomes Island's first baby of 2020
'It's quite the experience and you don't know until you're in it.'
P.E.I. singer-songwriter Meaghan Blanchard has welcomed the Island's first baby of the new year.
Casey James Webb was born on Jan. 1 at 4:13 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds, 12 ounces at Prince County Hospital.
"You know, as a new mom, I have a whole new appreciation for women who give birth, that's for sure. I just think women are incredible. It's quite the experience and you don't know until you're in it.
"We're taking it one breath at a time. We're just excited."
Blanchard and her husband, Island musician Thomas Webb, said they had been having trouble picking out a baby name.
The couple decided to use Thomas' childhood baseball card collection for inspiration and eventually "landed on Casey."
"What I know about him so far is that he is sleepy and he's got long fingers ... which I think will help if he takes after his father picking at the banjo."
Blanchard said she's waiting to see if creativity will strike to write a song or two on her experience of becoming a mother.
"We sang and played so much music to the little guy while he was in my belly. Maybe he'll be a musician too," she said.
Comments
