Skip to Main Content
O'Leary house 'practically destroyed' by fire
PEI·New

O'Leary house 'practically destroyed' by fire

A house in O'Leary, P.E.I., is likely a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. 

No one was injured, officials say

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
Firefighters worked for more than six hours to put out the fire. (Pat Martel/CBC)

A house in O'Leary, P.E.I., is likely a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. 

Firefighters got the call to a Main Street address around 6 a.m. Firefighters from O'Leary, West Point and Alberton responded. 

No one was injured in the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had reached inside and outside the house, said O'Leary Deputy Chief Jason Greenan.

He said the fire was working its way through the attic of the storey-and-a-half dwelling.

"So it took a lot of ventilation and a lot of cutting to get to it," he said. "But eventually we did. The only bad part is of course the house is practically destroyed because of it. Water damage and fire damage."

Greenan said there was one person in the home who made it out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters worked for more than six hours to put out the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

More P.E.I. news

 

With files from Sarah MacMillan

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|