O'Leary house 'practically destroyed' by fire

A house in O'Leary, P.E.I., is likely a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters got the call to a Main Street address around 6 a.m. Firefighters from O'Leary, West Point and Alberton responded.

No one was injured in the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had reached inside and outside the house, said O'Leary Deputy Chief Jason Greenan.

He said the fire was working its way through the attic of the storey-and-a-half dwelling.

A fire this morning caused major damage to a house in O'Leary, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a>. This video is from neighbour Jo-anne Smallman, who woke up to the smell of smoke. No one was hurt. <a href="https://t.co/4Lu7YN3z8q">pic.twitter.com/4Lu7YN3z8q</a> —@Sarah_MacMillan

"So it took a lot of ventilation and a lot of cutting to get to it," he said. "But eventually we did. The only bad part is of course the house is practically destroyed because of it. Water damage and fire damage."

Greenan said there was one person in the home who made it out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters worked for more than six hours to put out the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

