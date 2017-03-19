Swelling hockey fandom leads to parking crackdown in O'Leary

A small town in western P.E.I. has asked RCMP to step up parking enforcement as local hockey playoffs have been packing the town's rink.

Cars are clogging up Main Street in O'Leary, says Mayor Eric Gavin.

"The vehicles were parked up on the sidewalk and it made it harder for those people to walk to the hockey games and walk in the town," said Gavin.

"When people do call the town office and do have complaints, the town has got to react."

The teams in the tournament come from all over western P.E.I., said Gavin, and they are bringing their fans with them. Regular season games might attract 500-600 fans, but the playoffs are bringing in 800-900, which is roughly equal to the population of the town.

Gavin said the town is working with the board at the O'Leary Community Sports Centre to try to find alternative places for people to park.

