Delay in O'Leary cannabis store 'beyond frustrating'

It's been a month since the first three cannabis retail outlets opened in P.E.I., but there's still no set opening date for the store in O'Leary.

"It's beyond frustrating now. Any time anybody asks me about it now I just sit back and have a big sigh. It should be open," said O'Leary Mayor Eric Gavin.

"We'd like to get it done. We'd like to get people shopping here instead of shopping somewhere else."

Eric Gavin wants to see people shopping in O'Leary. (Laura Meader/CBC)

In a statement, P.E.I. Cannabis says the delay was caused by unexpected challenges with the base building and construction is continuing. Gavin confirms there are people working at the site every day.

The staff hired to work at the O'Leary store are currently supporting staff at the Summerside store. Assuming there are no further delays, the outlet should open by the end of the year.

With files from Matt Rainnie