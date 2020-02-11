Nuts 'N More peanut spread recalled for Listeria concern

Nutrition Excellence Canada has recalled its Nuts 'N More peanut spread.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a warning that the spread may be contaminated with Listeria.

The notice was prompted by a recall in the United States.

The recalled product is a 454 gram jar with a UPC of 6 09132 00242 7 and an expiry date of Apr. 3, 2021.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with this product.

The peanut spread was distributed across Canada. If you have some in your cupboard, you should throw it out or return it to the store.

More from CBC news