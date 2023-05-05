Nurses' union reaches tentative agreement with Health P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Nurses' Union has announced a tentative agreement with Health P.E.I., after being without a contract for two years.

The union announced the agreement Thursday, but provided few details. The union said highlights of the agreement would be provided to members Friday, as well as dates for information sessions.

"Both parties were keenly aware of the importance of getting the new agreement finalized before the summer," the union said in a statement posted on its website.

"We hope that this agreement will assist Health PEI in their ongoing recruitment efforts — for both new graduates and experienced RNs & NPs — and alleviate some of the burden of short-staffing that has been placed on our members' shoulders."

While not providing any numbers, the statement said the deal would make the Island's nurse practitioners among the highest paid in Canada. It would also provide incentives for nurses to become permanent employees of Health P.E.I. and sign up to work in on-call services.

The union held a protest at the end of March, because Health P.E.I. had said it could not carry on negotiations during the election campaign.

