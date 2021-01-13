Some Atlantic nurses want to help in Ontario, but feel commitment to home

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits Ontario hard, nurses in Atlantic Canada are being asked to help, and local unions have been discussing what can be done.

Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses Union, has been talking with leaders of other provincial unions around the region.

"Everyone wants to help. Obviously, that's that goes without saying; we are nurses," said Brookins.

"You see an area struggling and you feel for them because you know that it could very well be your area next."

But even without large numbers of COVID-19 patients in the region, the health system on P.E.I. has been struggling to keep hospitals fully staffed.

"We also have to recognize that we have a responsibility to our own province," said Brookins.

"They've been really difficult conversations. They really have."

We have a responsibility to our own province. - Barbara Brookins

Brookins said it is still not clear yet what the provincial governments are asking of nurses, and what support will be offered.

Any program designed to send nurses to Ontario would have to be entirely voluntary, she said, and all costs, including time in self-isolation after returning, would have to be covered.

Brookins said she has not yet heard from any nurses that are interested in going to Ontario, but said there may be some with personal connections to the province that are keen to go.

The government would also have to ensure that service delivery on the Island was not affected by any nurse that chose to spend some time working in Ontario.

More from CBC P.E.I.